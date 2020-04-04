Dundee: Scottish Championship club plan to reimburse fans

Dundee managing director John Nelms said the club plan to reimburse fans

Dundee say their insurance policy should enable them to cover losses and reimburse season-ticket holders should the campaign be ended early.

The Scottish Championship club will furlough staff while football is in abeyance, but vow that all will be paid in full "for the foreseeable future".

Furthermore, the owner of Dens Park - John Bennett - has suspended the club's rent payments in recent weeks.

Dundee say that move "is the epitome of showing we are all in this together".