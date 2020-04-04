Aberdeen: £2m investment & wage deferrals announced by club

Chairman Dave Cormack's investment group will give Aberdeen a further £2m

Aberdeen have announced £2m of extra investment and confirmed manager Derek McInnes, his staff, and players have agreed to defer between 10 and 30% of their wages for four months.

Higher-paid, non-football staff are also delaying part of their pay, with all deferrals saving a total of £1.1m.

These measures will "help close the looming £5m gap in cashflow".

Chairman Dave Cormack, part of the investment group, says deferrals only apply to half of the club's employees.

"The club has worked diligently to minimise the impact on its lower-paid employees," said Cormack, who urged fans to reach a target of 10,000 season-ticket sales for next season and 7,000 AberDNA members by 31 July.

"Our investor group, including myself, who invested an additional £5m last December, has committed £2m more to the cause," the chairman added.

"We now need to focus our efforts on selling season tickets and AberDNA memberships to meet the remaining shortfall in cashflow.

"Season tickets will generate about £2m in cash, with AberDNA delivering net income of £600,000 over the next 12 months. Those fans who are able to support this effort in the coming weeks will be playing a huge part in helping us through this very testing time."

McInnes thanked his colleagues for "being so forthcoming and willing to do what is required to get the us through these exceptional circumstances".

Cormack says 10% of every season ticket sold will be donated to the Aberdeen community trust and that an advance payment of £100,000 has already been provided.