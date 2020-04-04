Hearts: Ann Budge 'not panicking' at prospect of relegation

Daniel Stendel's Hearts side are fourth points adrift in the Scottish Premiership

Hearts owner Ann Budge is "not panicking" about her club being relegated should the Scottish Premiership be called off early.

The Tynecastle side were four points adrift at the bottom of the top flight when the season was halted last month.

It has been suggested the SPFL has considered concluding the league as it stands, with Hearts being demoted.

"We’ve had no further conversations about that over the last two or three weeks," Budge told BBC Scotland.

"Trying to ensure we survive has been my top priority. You’ll forgive my cynicism if I say I’m not panicking quite yet."

Budge said previously that Hearts would take legal advice if they were to be relegated without the season being completed.

The club have taken no further consultation with no decision about the future of the season having been made.

But the Hearts chairman reiterated that she felt there are grounds of contention if the club were to be sent down.

"I can read the rules as well as the next person so I know what the rules say," she said.

"And it was on that basis that I made it very clear to the SPFL that if they did go down this route, there are a number of areas I would be contesting."

Budge also confirmed there is a clause in the contract of head coach Daniel Stendel that allows the club to sack him should the team go down, but also gives the German the right to walk away.

Asked whether Stendel will remain in charge next season, Budge said: "I can’t really make that decision unless I know if we’re playing in the Championship or the Premiership. Really, neither can he."