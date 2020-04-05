Celtic v Rangers: 2002 Scottish Cup final preview & team news

Will Chris Sutton and Paul Lambert feature for Celtic? And will Peter Lovenkrands be in the Rangers XI?

Both Celtic and Rangers are chasing a trophy-double as Hampden hosts the sixth Old Firm derby of the season in the Scottish Cup final.

Celtic, treble winners last term, won the Scottish Premier League by 18 points from Alex McLeish's men.

But Rangers managed to inflict Martin O’Neill’s side's second defeat of the campaign in the League Cup semi-final in February on their way to lifting the trophy.

So who will get one over on their enemy this time? You can relive the final in full from 19:15 BST on Sunday on BBC Scotland and on the BBC Scotland website and app.

Team news

O’Neill is sweating on the fitness of three key players, with captain Paul Lambert joining forward Chris Sutton and centre-back Bobo Balde in a race to feature at the national stadium.

Rangers have no fresh injury concerns, but Dutchman Ronald de Boer has had some trouble with his toe, having recently recovered from breaking it.

What they said

Celtic manager Martin O’Neill: "We have won the most important prize this season - the championship. That's gone, and it's one to savour. But it will be a long summer if we lose. It's as important to us as it is to Rangers."

Rangers manager Alex McLeish: “The teams are very close at the moment. It could be down to a good or bad bounce of the ball and a wee bit of luck on the day."

Head to head

Celtic have won two of the six meetings this season, though both came before McLeish replaced Dick Advocaat as Rangers manager in December.

Since the former Motherwell and Hibernian boss took charge, Rangers have managed to hold their rivals to 1-1 draws at home and away in the league, and edged past them 2-1 after extra-time in the semi-finals of the League Cup at Hampden, courtesy of Bert Konterman’s strike.

Players to watch

Henrik Larsson (Celtic): Last season’s European Golden Shoe winner is the obvious choice, having rattled in 29 goals as Celtic cruised to a second SPL title in a row. However, the Swede has been unusually quiet in the derbies with only one goal in five games this season.

Peter Lovenkrands (Rangers): The 22-year-old Danish striker missed the first derby of the season, but has played in the four since, scoring in three. His pace and energy will cause the Celtic backline problems throughout.