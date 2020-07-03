Chelsea v Watford
-
TEAM NEWS
Chelsea will be without midfielder Mateo Kovacic, who has an Achilles injury.
Head coach Frank Lampard has also confirmed that young defender Fikayo Tomori remains on the sidelines.
Watford trio Andre Gray, Nathaniel Chalobah and Domingos Quina have been recalled after being omitted last week for disciplinary reasons.
Gerard Deulofeu, Daryl Janmaat and Isaac Success are the Hornets' only certain absentees.
LAWRO'S PREDICTION
I've heard some people lining Chelsea up for a go at the title next season but, defensively, I think they are well short of what is required to be contenders.
They have got some excellent midfielders and forwards, but I am not sure that is going to be enough to get them a top-four finish this time either. There is a lot of work to be done at the back and they are going to have more hiccups like the one they had when they lost to West Ham in midweek.
I would still back them to beat Watford though, because the Hornets have lost all of their momentum.
Prediction: 2-0
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Watford have won only one and lost 13 of their past 17 meetings with Chelsea in league and cup.
- Chelsea are unbeaten in 12 home meetings with the Hornets since a 5-1 loss in May 1986 (W8, D4).
- Watford have conceded 11 goals on their last three trips to Stamford Bridge.
Chelsea
- Chelsea have won three successive home league games.
- However, the Blues have lost eight home matches in all competitions this term, their most since 1985-86.
- They have lost 10 league matches in a season for only the second time during the Roman Abramovich era, having been beaten in 12 during the 2015-16 campaign.
- Chelsea have conceded 29 of their 44 league goals in the second half of games.
- They have dropped 18 points from winning positions.
- Tammy Abraham, the club's 13-goal league top scorer, has failed to score in his last seven appearances.
- Frank Lampard has finished on the winning team in all five Premier League matches against Watford, four as a player and once as a manager.
- Lampard celebrates his one-year anniversary as Chelsea boss on the day of the game.
Watford
- Watford have won only one of their past 10 league matches (D3, L6), and are winless in four.
- They have claimed just two victories in 16 away league games this season (D4, L10) - those triumphs came at fellow strugglers Norwich and Bournemouth.
- The Hornets have failed to score in eight away matches, including each of the past three.
- They have scored just three second-half away goals this season.
- Watford have conceded 17 goals without scoring in their five fixtures away to the current top-six clubs.
- The Hornets have scored just 29 league goals, with only Crystal Palace and Norwich managing fewer.
- If selected, Ben Foster will become the eighth player to make 100 Premier League appearances for Watford.