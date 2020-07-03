Chelsea v Watford

Willian has scored eight league goals this season, three of them since last month's restart. It matches his personal best tally set in 2016-17.

TEAM NEWS

Chelsea will be without midfielder Mateo Kovacic, who has an Achilles injury.

Head coach Frank Lampard has also confirmed that young defender Fikayo Tomori remains on the sidelines.

Watford trio Andre Gray, Nathaniel Chalobah and Domingos Quina have been recalled after being omitted last week for disciplinary reasons.

Gerard Deulofeu, Daryl Janmaat and Isaac Success are the Hornets' only certain absentees.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I've heard some people lining Chelsea up for a go at the title next season but, defensively, I think they are well short of what is required to be contenders.

They have got some excellent midfielders and forwards, but I am not sure that is going to be enough to get them a top-four finish this time either. There is a lot of work to be done at the back and they are going to have more hiccups like the one they had when they lost to West Ham in midweek.

I would still back them to beat Watford though, because the Hornets have lost all of their momentum.

Prediction: 2-0

Lawro's full predictions v Biffy Clyro frontman Simon Neil

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Watford have won only one and lost 13 of their past 17 meetings with Chelsea in league and cup.

Chelsea are unbeaten in 12 home meetings with the Hornets since a 5-1 loss in May 1986 (W8, D4).

Watford have conceded 11 goals on their last three trips to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea

Chelsea have won three successive home league games.

However, the Blues have lost eight home matches in all competitions this term, their most since 1985-86.

They have lost 10 league matches in a season for only the second time during the Roman Abramovich era, having been beaten in 12 during the 2015-16 campaign.

Chelsea have conceded 29 of their 44 league goals in the second half of games.

They have dropped 18 points from winning positions.

Tammy Abraham, the club's 13-goal league top scorer, has failed to score in his last seven appearances.

Frank Lampard has finished on the winning team in all five Premier League matches against Watford, four as a player and once as a manager.

Lampard celebrates his one-year anniversary as Chelsea boss on the day of the game.

Watford