Bayern Munich players to return to training on Monday

Bayern Munich, four points clear at the top of the Bundesliga, last played when beating Augsburg on 8 March

Bayern Munich players will return to training on Monday for the first time since the Bundesliga campaign was halted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Germany's top flight has been on hold since 13 March.

The German Football League recommended clubs should not train until Sunday, 5 April; the Bundesliga leaders will welcome back players in small groups.

"Training will take place with no members of the public present," a club statement read.

"In order to further slow the spread of the coronavirus, FC Bayern asks fans to continue to follow the instructions of the authorities and therefore please do not come to the FC Bayern training ground."

The Bundesliga remains suspended until at least 30 April following a meeting of league clubs last Tuesday.