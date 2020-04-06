Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Uefa, Motherwell, Hibs, coronavirus

Celtic have stated that they wish the season to be completed (Daily Record).

A top sports lawyer says Uefa's threat over European places next season if a campaign is called early is an empty one (Scottish Sun).

Striker James Scott has opened up on the toughest moment of his life after his move from Motherwell to Hull City was hit with injury (Scottish Sun).

Scotland assistant Alex Dyer believes postponing the Euro play-offs could be a boost for the nation as it allows injury casualties time to recover (Scottish Sun).

Rangers are watching on closely as Uefa chief admits this season's remaining Europa League games could be scrapped (Daily Record).

Jason Naismith says he would love a permanent move to Hibs after a loan spell from Peterborough (Edinburgh Evening News).

Damien Duff is set to leave the Celtic coaching staff at the end of the season to make his new appointment in Stephen Kenny's Republic of Ireland setup full-time (Daily Record).