Championship
QPR15:00Sheff Wed
Venue: Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium

Queens Park Rangers v Sheffield Wednesday

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds42249968343481
2West Brom422214673403380
3Fulham4322101158441476
4Brentford422291175344175
5Nottm Forest4218141054421268
6Cardiff431616116056464
7Swansea421615115549663
8Preston421710155551461
9Derby421613135655161
10Blackburn421611155955459
11Millwall421417114846259
12Bristol City421610165561-658
13Reading421411175348553
14QPR42158196067-753
15Wigan421411174653-753
16Sheff Wed421410185159-852
17Birmingham421213175267-1549
18Middlesbrough421114174253-1147
19Huddersfield431211204965-1647
20Charlton421210204757-1046
21Stoke42137225466-1246
22Hull42129215774-1745
23Luton43128234979-3044
24Barnsley421012204667-2142
View full Championship table

Top Stories