Stoke City v Birmingham City
Line-ups
Stoke
- 16Davies
- 14Smith
- 6Batth
- 12Chester
- 15Martins Indi
- 24Cousins
- 22Clucas
- 26Campbell
- 25Powell
- 11McClean
- 9Vokes
Substitutes
- 3Ward
- 5Lindsay
- 7Ince
- 18Diouf
- 19Gregory
- 33Sørensen
- 34Thompson
- 37Collins
- 40Nna Noukeu
Birmingham
- 1Camp
- 5Colin
- 4Roberts
- 12Dean
- 50Gordon
- 2Harding
- 20Gardner
- 34Sunjic
- 22Bellingham
- 10Jutkiewicz
- 40Hogan
Substitutes
- 6Kieftenbeld
- 7Crowley
- 11Bela
- 27Trueman
- 43Bajrami
- 44Boyd-Munce
- 45Burke
- 47Stirk
- 49Reid
- Referee:
- Scott Duncan
Match report to follow.