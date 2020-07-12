Championship
Stoke13:30Birmingham
Venue: bet365 Stadium, England

Stoke City v Birmingham City

Line-ups

Stoke

  • 16Davies
  • 14Smith
  • 6Batth
  • 12Chester
  • 15Martins Indi
  • 24Cousins
  • 22Clucas
  • 26Campbell
  • 25Powell
  • 11McClean
  • 9Vokes

Substitutes

  • 3Ward
  • 5Lindsay
  • 7Ince
  • 18Diouf
  • 19Gregory
  • 33Sørensen
  • 34Thompson
  • 37Collins
  • 40Nna Noukeu

Birmingham

  • 1Camp
  • 5Colin
  • 4Roberts
  • 12Dean
  • 50Gordon
  • 2Harding
  • 20Gardner
  • 34Sunjic
  • 22Bellingham
  • 10Jutkiewicz
  • 40Hogan

Substitutes

  • 6Kieftenbeld
  • 7Crowley
  • 11Bela
  • 27Trueman
  • 43Bajrami
  • 44Boyd-Munce
  • 45Burke
  • 47Stirk
  • 49Reid
Referee:
Scott Duncan

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds42249968343481
2West Brom432215674413381
3Brentford432391178354378
4Fulham4322101158441476
5Nottm Forest4318151055431269
6Cardiff431616116056464
7Swansea421615115549663
8Preston431711155652462
9Millwall431517114946362
10Derby431613145758-161
11Bristol City431710165862-461
12Blackburn431612156056460
13Reading431511175448656
14Sheff Wed431510185459-555
15Wigan431412174653-754
16QPR43158206070-1053
17Birmingham421213175267-1549
18Middlesbrough431114184356-1347
19Huddersfield431211204965-1647
20Charlton431210214758-1146
21Stoke42137225466-1246
22Hull43129225775-1845
23Luton43128234979-3044
24Barnsley431013204667-2143
View full Championship table

