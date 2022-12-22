Close menu

George Cohen: England World Cup winner and Fulham right-back dies, aged 83

George Cohen is introduced to Queen Elizabeth II before the 1966 World Cup final
George Cohen, along with the rest of the England team, was introduced to Queen Elizabeth II before the final

England World Cup winner George Cohen has died, aged 83, his former club Fulham have announced.

The right-back played in the side that won the World Cup at Wembley in 1966 and was vice-captain in the 4-2 victory over West Germany in the final.

Cohen, who spent his entire club career with Fulham, won 37 caps for England.

"Everyone at Fulham Football Club is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of one of our greatest ever players - and gentlemen," the club said.

"All of our thoughts are with Daphne, his beloved wife of more than 60 years, sons Anthony and Andrew, his grandchildren and extended family, as well as George's many, many friends."

Cohen featured in every game of England's successful World Cup campaign.

He was awarded the MBE in 2000, one of five players from the 1966 side to be belatedly honoured, following a media campaign to recognise their achievement alongside that of their peers.

In a 13-year playing career at Fulham, from 1956 to 1969, Cohen made 459 appearances for the club.

In October 2016, a statue of Cohen was unveiled at Craven Cottage to commemorate their former player and mark the 50th anniversary of the World Cup win. Fulham have also named a section of their hospitality facilities after him.

His World Cup medal is on display at the stadium, with the club having bought it for £80,000 in 1998.external-link

Alf Ramsey, who managed the 1966 England side, called Cohen the country’s “greatest right-back”, while Manchester United's legendary winger George Best described him as "the best full back I ever played against”.

After his playing career, which was ended before his 30th birthday by a knee injury, he coached Fulham’s youth team and had a spell managing non-league side Tonbridge.

Cohen was given the freedom of Hammersmith and Fulham in 2016 for his footballing achievements and his campaigning for more research into cancer and dementia.

He was vocal in his demands for a public enquiry into dementiaexternal-link in football after a study revealed that ex-players were more than three times as likely to suffer from the condition as the general population.

His nephew, Ben Cohen, won the Rugby World Cup with England in 2003.

Football world pays tribute

Tributes have flooded in on social media and beyond.

Former England player Gary Lineker wrote: "Sorry to hear that George Cohen has died. Another of the heroes of the '66 World Cup winning team leaves us. He'll always have footballing immortality. RIP George."

The Football Association chair Debbie Hewitt said: "We are very sad to hear the news of George Cohen's death today.

"We would like to pass on our deep condolences to George's family and friends at this sad time."

World Cup winner Sir Geoff Hurst tweeted: "Very sad to hear my friend and England team-mate George Cohen has died. Everyone, without exception, always said that George was such a lovely man. He will be sadly missed, my heartfelt thoughts are with George's wife Daphne and his family."

  • Comment posted by Wee Brian, today at 11:09

    George Cohen, great player and a gentleman. He only won one trophy in his career, The World Cup.
    Isn’t it ridiculous that, in an era when people like Gavin Williamson can be knighted, he wasn’t made Sir George Cohen?

    • Reply posted by The Cloud, today at 11:14

      The Cloud replied:
      I totally agree with you. I don't like the honours system BUT we have it! In that case, it is completely incomprehensible that someone like Gavin Williamson should receive a knighthood whilst George Cohen was not awarded anything until 34 years after the World Cup victory, let alone becoming a Knight. Like all of the team, he should have been knighted at the same time as Geoff Hurst.

  • Comment posted by Eddie, today at 11:12

    One of a breed of sportsmen that we no longer see. RIP George and thank you

  • Comment posted by Insert name here, today at 11:11

    Quite a family to have World Cup medalist in both football and rugby union.

    • Reply posted by CCM, today at 11:16

      CCM replied:
      RIP - I never knew this either

  • Comment posted by nicia, today at 11:10

    Well played sir. Have a safe trip you’ve earned it.

  • Comment posted by dzwztcfo, today at 11:08

    Wonderful full-back, one-club man, a great person to boot.
    Always remember his strong tackles and marauding runs down the wing.
    R.I.P. George

  • Comment posted by thamesironworks, today at 11:11

    Had the privilege of meeting George on a few occasions, he stoic and uncomplaining about his physical condition and more concerned with how everyone else was. A true gentleman of the game and let's all remember a World Champion. RIP George

  • Comment posted by Don-t tell him Pike, today at 11:11

    RIP Mr. Cohen. Condolences to the Cohen family.

  • Comment posted by sussex123, today at 11:11

    Another of the 66 band of brothers leaves stadium. Rest in peace George Cohen

  • Comment posted by TrutherMcTruthface, today at 11:09

    I hope the opportunity to remember George doesn't get buried under tomorrow's Ronaldo / Messi / Mbappe headlines. Thank you George, a true servant. Thoughts with the family.

  • Comment posted by white man in hammersmith, today at 11:13

    From an era when football was our game. R.I.P

    • Reply posted by Zac, today at 11:24

      Zac replied:
      Exactly. Our game when you could relate to one club men like George who continued to play for an unfashionable club all their career rather than today with mercenaries sliding across the grass on their knees kissing the club badge.

  • Comment posted by willfg, today at 11:05

    RIP. It’s so sad to see so many of our greatest passing away.

    • Reply posted by Old Ham, today at 11:33

      Old Ham replied:
      Agreed. And who is the one sad so and so that's down voting all the comments? Need to grow up, sir or madam!!

  • Comment posted by Bonamai, today at 11:09

    R.I.P. George Cohen
    Only Sir Geoff and Sir Bobby left, now?
    So sad.

    • Reply posted by RichardB, today at 11:15

      RichardB replied:
      There are 3 others in the squad still living: George Eastham (in the squad but didn't get a game in the World Cup), Terry Paine + Ian Callaghan who both played in a group match each - but, yes of the ones who played in the final itself, only Geoff Hurst + Bobby Charlton now living.

  • Comment posted by garry, today at 11:07

    Thank you for your service George. Rest in peace with the other legends of that great side.

  • Comment posted by Smithsonian, today at 11:06

    Brilliant full back and son of Fulham...!
    Fantastic team member for England and one club...!
    RIP George from a football up north....!

  • Comment posted by AndyB_MOT, today at 11:08

    RIP George

    It will be a very sad day indeed when we're talking about every member of that legendary team in the past tense.

  • Comment posted by longhorsetoon, today at 11:10

    And another one passes. Sadly not many of the 66 team still left and it will not be long before there are none of them left

  • Comment posted by Gripper Burke, today at 11:12

    RIP George. A true legend of English football.

  • Comment posted by jaycee, today at 11:12

    Forever a legend of English football. A gentleman too.
    RIP George

  • Comment posted by Andy o, today at 11:06

    R.I..P met him 10 yrs ago was a real gentleman.

  • Comment posted by GD, today at 11:09

    Another one of legends leaves us. Sad for the family especially at this time of the year. RIP George , have a great reunion with the others.

