George Cohen, along with the rest of the England team, was introduced to Queen Elizabeth II before the final

England World Cup winner George Cohen has died, aged 83, his former club Fulham have announced.

The right-back played in the side that won the World Cup at Wembley in 1966 and was vice-captain in the 4-2 victory over West Germany in the final.

Cohen, who spent his entire club career with Fulham, won 37 caps for England.

"Everyone at Fulham Football Club is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of one of our greatest ever players - and gentlemen," the club said.

"All of our thoughts are with Daphne, his beloved wife of more than 60 years, sons Anthony and Andrew, his grandchildren and extended family, as well as George's many, many friends."

Cohen featured in every game of England's successful World Cup campaign.

He was awarded the MBE in 2000, one of five players from the 1966 side to be belatedly honoured, following a media campaign to recognise their achievement alongside that of their peers.

In a 13-year playing career at Fulham, from 1956 to 1969, Cohen made 459 appearances for the club.

In October 2016, a statue of Cohen was unveiled at Craven Cottage to commemorate their former player and mark the 50th anniversary of the World Cup win. Fulham have also named a section of their hospitality facilities after him.

His World Cup medal is on display at the stadium, with the club having bought it for £80,000 in 1998. external-link

Alf Ramsey, who managed the 1966 England side, called Cohen the country’s “greatest right-back”, while Manchester United's legendary winger George Best described him as "the best full back I ever played against”.

After his playing career, which was ended before his 30th birthday by a knee injury, he coached Fulham’s youth team and had a spell managing non-league side Tonbridge.

Cohen was given the freedom of Hammersmith and Fulham in 2016 for his footballing achievements and his campaigning for more research into cancer and dementia.

He was vocal in his demands for a public enquiry into dementia external-link in football after a study revealed that ex-players were more than three times as likely to suffer from the condition as the general population.

His nephew, Ben Cohen, won the Rugby World Cup with England in 2003.

Football world pays tribute

Tributes have flooded in on social media and beyond.

Former England player Gary Lineker wrote: "Sorry to hear that George Cohen has died. Another of the heroes of the '66 World Cup winning team leaves us. He'll always have footballing immortality. RIP George."

The Football Association chair Debbie Hewitt said: "We are very sad to hear the news of George Cohen's death today.

"We would like to pass on our deep condolences to George's family and friends at this sad time."

World Cup winner Sir Geoff Hurst tweeted: "Very sad to hear my friend and England team-mate George Cohen has died. Everyone, without exception, always said that George was such a lovely man. He will be sadly missed, my heartfelt thoughts are with George's wife Daphne and his family."