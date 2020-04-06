Non-league: Decision to approve end of season for majority of clubs postponed

Football fixtures were suspended last month because of the coronavirus pandemic

A decision to rubber-stamp the end of the season for the majority of non-league clubs has been postponed.

The Football Association Council was due to ratify proposals to null and void the season for steps three to seven on Tuesday.

But more than 150 clubs have signed a letter opposing the plan, which was sent to the FA on Friday.

It was delivered on behalf of three clubs – South Shields, Worthing and Hastings.

The relevant leagues have been told about the postponement of the decision by the Council, which is still set to meet as planned.

South Shields, Worthing and Hastings have highlighted "serious concerns" over the process and procedure for the decision, which was previously announced on 26 March.

They cited "primary concerns" over a lack of communication and consultation.

The three divisions that make up the National League at steps one and two have postponed their season indefinitely and are looking at “how best to conclude” them when football can safely resume.