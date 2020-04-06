Son Heung-min: Tottenham star to begin military service in South Korea

Son Heung-min suffering a fractured arm in February

Son Heung-min is to carry out his mandatory four-week military service in South Korea later this month, his club Tottenham have confirmed.

All South Korean men must complete military service by the age of 28.

Son, who turns 28 in July, was given permission to return to his homeland last month to continue his recovery from a fractured arm.

Tottenham say the forward will return to London after the completion of his military service in May.

Son needs to remain in quarantine for the next two weeks to guard against the spread of coronavirus after flying in from London.

He earned exemption from the mandatory 21-month military service after helping South Korea win the 2018 Asian Games, but is required to serve for four weeks.

He underwent surgery in February after suffering a fractured arm during Tottenham's 3-2 victory at Aston Villa.

Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho said he did not expect Son to play again this season, though that was prior to the Premier League's shutdown because of the coronavirus pandemic last month.