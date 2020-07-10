Championship
Fulham20:15Cardiff
Venue: Craven Cottage

Fulham v Cardiff City

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds42249968343481
2West Brom422214673403380
3Brentford422291175344175
4Fulham4221101156441273
5Nottm Forest4218141054421268
6Cardiff421616106054664
7Swansea421615115549663
8Preston421710155551461
9Derby421613135655161
10Blackburn421611155955459
11Millwall421417114846259
12Bristol City421610165561-658
13Reading421411175348553
14QPR42158196067-753
15Wigan421411174653-753
16Sheff Wed421410185159-852
17Birmingham421213175267-1549
18Middlesbrough421114174253-1147
19Huddersfield421211194963-1447
20Charlton421210204757-1046
21Stoke42137225466-1246
22Hull42129215774-1745
23Barnsley421012204667-2142
24Luton42118234779-3241
