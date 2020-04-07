Aberdeen: Players spoken to by police while training in park

Aberdeen's players have been given training plans to follow at home

A group of Aberdeen players were spoken to by police, but not issued with a warning, while training close together in a city park, the club have said.

Since the Scottish Premiership outfit closed its Cormack Park and Pittodrie bases, the players have been given a training programme to do remotely.

Midfielder Funso Ojo posted a picture on Instagram on Monday of the incident.

Aberdeen said the players did train, but that it was in an open space and not part of an organised session.

They added that the players followed guidelines regarding social distancing and that police gave them advice about spreading out further across the park.