Sportscene Classics: Henrik Larsson's final game & 2003 final day

Henrik Larsson's last game at Celtic Park was against Dundee United in 2004

After starting our Sportscene Classic series with four thrilling Scottish Cup matches, the focus moves to memorable league games this weekend.

Extended highlights of Henrik Larsson's final match at Celtic Park - in 2004 - will be on BBC Scotland and the BBC Sport website on Friday from 19:00 BST.

Then, on Sunday, you can relive the epic final day of the 2003 season.

Rangers hosted Dunfermline Athletic and Celtic travelled to Kilmarnock on the final day with the title on the line.

That will also be on BBC Scotland and the website from 19:15.

More will follow over the next few weeks and we'll let you know as soon as they're confirmed.