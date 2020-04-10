World Cup Rewind - watch England's 1990 semi-final against West Germany

Paul Gascoigne became a global star during the 1990 World Cup

Put your yo-yos down, cue up Nessun Dorma and crack open the Moretti - this weekend we’re taking you back to the summer of 1990.

Inflation was at 9.4%, Masterchef was the new show on the TV and Seal and Madonna ruled the airwaves - but more importantly Waddle, Pearce, Lineker and co were about to take on the world.

If you remember it first time around get ready for a pang of nostalgia. If you were too young or not yet born and only know Lineker as a TV presenter, get ready for some proper football…

Here's why you should tune in.

How the game has changed - the backpass rule, empty seats

In the pre-Premier League, post-Hillsborough years football was a very different beast. The 1990 semi-final in Turin is a real case in point.

Check out how many empty seats there are - Just 4,000 England fans were there, compared to 40,000 supporting West Germany. If you’re too young to know that Germany were called West Germany at the time there’s another huge change you can look into.

Oh and this game was before the backpass rule. Got to be one of the best rule changes we’ve ever had. So boring…

The GOAT - Des in the studio

Lineker does as good a job in the Match of the Day studio as he did up front in the team of 1990 but this trip down memory lane is a chance to watch the presenting legend that is Des Lynam at the peak of his powers.

The king of cool is on hosting duties for this one, and you can spot other greats in the studio and at the ground, including Jimmy Hill, Trevor Brooking, John Motson and then (injured) England skipper Bryan Robson…

Waddle hitting the bar and the post…

So nearly the hero...

This game will forever be linked with Chris Waddle of course - for obvious (or maybe not if you’ve never seen it) reasons.

But it’s often forgotten just how well he played in the match, hitting both the crossbar and the post in a brilliant midfield display. And just look at the haircut!

Gazza’s tears

This was the summer that relaunched football mania in England after the dark days of the 1980s - and one man was at the heart of the revival.

Paul Gascoigne was absolutely brilliant throughout the tournament, the driving force of the England side as he captured the hearts of the nation.

He’ll forever be remembered for his tears on the pitch in Turin. Watch and find out just why...

England’s first shootout

And, of course, watch England’s first penalty shootout. The Three Lions may have finally won one in the summer of 2018 but they were made to wait a long, long time...