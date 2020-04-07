Sunderland & Crewe Alexandra furlough players because of coronavirus pandemic

English Football League matches have been suspended indefinitely because of the coronavirus pandemic

Sunderland and Crewe Alexandra have both announced that they have furloughed players because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In League One Sunderland's case, first-team and academy players and backroom staff are included, while they say they will continue to pay staff in full.

The club also says no reduction or deferral of salaries will be sought at this time.

Selected staff, including boss Phil Parkinson, continue to work from home.

League Two leaders Crewe will run on a skeleton staff, until their furloughed personnel are able to return to work safely.

The Alex said the decision was made "to protect the long-term financial viability of the football club".

The government's job retention scheme covers 80% of an employee's wages, up to a maximum of £2,500 per month.