Coronavirus: Football Association of Wales to furlough staff

The FAW Trust opened its training complex at Dragon Park, Newport, in 2013

The Football Association of Wales [FAW] is preparing to furlough some staff in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

An FAW source said it was looking at the measures to "protect the future of football in the country."

The initiative will also see some employees of the FAW Trust, which is responsible for Wales' burgeoning reputation for coaching and player development, placed on furlough leave.

The process is currently ongoing.

Earlier this week the Football Association announced wage cuts and said it was looking at the Government furlough scheme as a contingency plan. The FAW pay cuts are understood to be smaller in scale.

The FAW, like the FA, is a non-profit making organisation.

All football in Wales is currently suspended while international fixtures for all age groups have already been postponed due to the virus and Euro 2020, which Wales qualified for, has been delayed by a year.