St Johnstone put playing & non-playing staff on furlough

St Johnstone have put the majority of their playing and non-playing staff on furlough leave.

The UK government's Job Retention Scheme will pay 80% of their salaries up to a monthly sum of £2,500.

But the Scottish Premiership club say all staff will receive full pay for the month of April.

A club statement said that "while not easy", the decision "is the best option to maintain the sustainability and viability of our club."

"We will continue to operate with a small number of core staff who will be working from home," St Johnstone said.

"A designated number of the football department will be retained to continue carrying out club and media duties."

Scotland's domestic football season was suspended at the start of the month as the Covid-19 virus struck the UK.

St Johnstone's head of operations, Kirsten Robertson thanked employees for "their understanding and co-operation".

Robertson said a further announcement would be made about how supporters can help the club financially.

"We have received many emails and calls from supporters looking to assist the club during this difficult period, which has seen our income stream severely impacted by the suspension of football," she said.