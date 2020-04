Gareth Bale broke Ian Rush's Wales goal-scoring record with a hat-trick in China

Wales have had a wealth of talented goalscorers over the years including John Charles, John Toshack, Mark Hughes and Ian Rush.

Real Madrid's Gareth Bale overtook Rush to become the country's leading goalscorer and has scored 33 times for his country.

How much can you remember about the goals Wales have scored and the players who scored them?