Jimmy Greaves: Former England, Spurs, Chelsea & West Ham striker admitted to hospital

Jimmy Greaves won five trophies while at Tottenham

Former England and Tottenham striker Jimmy Greaves is being treated in hospital for an unspecified illness.

The 80-year-old, a World Cup winner with England in 1966, scored 44 goals in 57 games for his country and a club-record 220 league goals for Tottenham.

The ex-Chelsea and West Ham forward suffered a severe stroke in 2015.

"We can confirm that our record goalscorer Jimmy Greaves is currently being treated in hospital," a Spurs statement read.

"We are in touch with his family and will provide further updates in due course.

"Everybody at the club sends their best wishes to Jimmy and his family," the statement added.

A statement from Greaves' friend and agent Terry Baker said a further update would be provided on Wednesday morning.

Greaves is fourth on the list of all-time England goalscorers, behind Wayne Rooney (53), Sir Bobby Charlton (49) and Gary Lineker (48).

He was part of England's 1966 World Cup-winning squad but originally missed out on a medal because he was injured during the tournament's group stage.

After recovering, Greaves was left out of the starting XI for the final and his replacement, Sir Geoff Hurst, scored a hat-trick as England beat West Germany 4-2 after extra time.

The World Cup squad players and the families of manager Sir Alf Ramsey and other backroom staff were finally presented with medals in 2009.