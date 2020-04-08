Wednesdaybackpages

The Daily Star leads on warnings over threats to the future of some leagues and clubs
The Mail leads on news Leeds could pay their players a bonus for deferring wages
The Times leads on Tottenham warning manager Jose Mourinho for conducting a park training session
The Independent claims Premier League players are close to agreeing a deal to set up a charitable fund
