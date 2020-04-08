IFA: 'Number of staff' placed on furlough as result of coronavirus pandemic

Northern Ireland's Euro 2020 play-off has been indefinitely postponed

The Irish Football Association has furloughed an unspecified number of staff members until further notice because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Northern Irish football's governing body said that the decision had been taken in order to protect the staff as well as the organisation itself.

"We hope to be able to facilitate a return to work for these staff members as soon as possible," said chief executive Patrick Nelson in a statement on Wednesday.

In 2018 the IFA reported revenue and grant funding income of nearly £16m, and trading profits of £295,994.

The government's job retention scheme covers 80% of an employee's wages, up to a maximum of £2,500 per month.

Earlier in April, Nelson called on the NI Executive to do more to support football clubs by making them eligible for the £10,000 coronavirus support grant, however clubs still do not qualify for the funding.

There has been no football activity since the Irish Premiership was suspended on 13 March with seven rounds of fixtures remaining.

The pandemic also saw the indefinite postponement of Northern Ireland's Euro 2020 qualifier against Bosnia-Herzegovina.