SPFL: Clubs to vote on future of lower-league season

SPFL clubs are to vote on whether the Championship, League One and League Two seasons should be ended, with final places decided based on points per game played so far.

The Premiership would be decided in a similar way "if the SPFL board determines that the remaining matches cannot be played".

For now, the top flight will remain postponed "to give the best possible opportunity" for games to be played.

A 75% vote in favour is required.

Ballot papers have gone out to the 42 clubs, with a result expected early next week.

Scottish football's domestic season was suspended last month as the Covid-19 virus began to strike the UK,.

The SPFL had to decide whether or not to restart the season later in 2020 - and whether or not to make the current campaign null and void.

More to follow.