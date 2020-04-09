Vote for which classic match you watch on Football Focus

Football Focus viewers will be able to choose which match is aired on the show

BBC Football Focus is giving you the chance to choose which classic Premier League match highlights are aired on the show.

Viewers can vote between the best of Tottenham's 5-2 win over Everton in 2005, or Aston Villa's stunning 3-1 win at Liverpool in 2012.

Both options are from games involving teams who would have faced each other this weekend.

Watch Football Focus on Saturday, 11 April at 12:00 BST on BBC One to find out the winner.

The vote closes at 20:00 on Thursday.

Tottenham 5-2 Everton (1 January, 2005)

Dean Marney scored twice as Tottenham hammered Everton at White Hart Lane in 2005

Fancy watching a seven-goal thriller at the old White Hart Lane?

The hosts cruised past fourth-placed Everton after a Dean Marney brace and further goals by Reto Ziegler, Pedro Mendes and Robbie Keane.

After the game, Spurs manager Martin Jol said: "Marney is a talent and you saw it out there in this game."

The midfielder only played another four league games for the club.

Liverpool 1-3 Aston Villa (15 December, 2012)

Christian Benteke helped Aston Villa to a famous Anfield win in 2012

Was this Christian Benteke's best performance at Anfield?

The Belgian scored twice, and set-up another, as Villa claimed a surprise win at Champions League-chasing Liverpool.

After the game, Villa boss Paul Lambert lauded the "sensational" striker, who would become a Liverpool player in July 2015.

He scored nine league goals for the Reds before signing for Crystal Palace the following season.