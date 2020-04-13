FA Cup: Vote for which past FA Cup semi-final is shown again on BBC

Gerard Deulofeu inspired Watford to victory against Wolves last year

Gerard Deulofeu's extra-time winner, a six-goal thriller at Wembley and Steven Gerrard's disappointment at the hands of Aston Villa - there's been some cracking FA Cup semi-finals over the last five years.

This weekend, before the coronavirus pandemic resulted in the suspension of football, we would have been settling down to watch four more teams battling it out for a place in this year's final.

To help fill the void, BBC Sport have listed some of the best FA Cup semi-finals below and now it's up to you to choose your favourite.

You have until 20:00 BST on Monday to make your selection and the winner will be shown again in full on the BBC Sport website, Red Button and BBC iPlayer on Sunday, 19 April, from 15:00 BST.

Watford 3-2 Wolves, 7 April 2019

'Messi-esque' - Deulofeu scores superb FA Cup semi-final goal

Watford were 2-0 down at Wembley last year when Gerard Deulofeu came on as a substitute and turned it all around.

Wolves looked on course for their first FA Cup final since 1960 as they led through Matt Doherty's first-half header and Raul Jimenez's superb volleyed finish.

But Deulofeu came on to produce an audacious flick, giving Watford hope, before captain Troy Deeney drilled home from the penalty spot in the 94th minute to take the game to extra-time.

And Deulofeu capped off a stunning substitute performance with the winner 10 minutes later to send Watford through to their first FA Cup final since 1984.

Manchester United 2-1 Tottenham, 21 April 2018

FA Cup semi-final 2018: Sanchez levels for Man Utd

Tottenham's bid for their first piece of silverware under Mauricio Pochettino got off to a great start in this semi-final against Manchester United when Dele Alli netted after just 11 minutes.

But, ex-Arsenal striker Alexis Sanchez killed their momentum with a header on 24 minutes and Ander Herrera struck the winner just after the hour.

It sent Manchester United through to a record-equalling 20th FA Cup final, while Pochettino's wait for a trophy continued.

Chelsea 4-2 Tottenham, 22 April 2017

Thunderous Matic strike sends Chelsea to brink of victory

It was Chelsea's Eden Hazard who proved the difference in this six-goal thriller, between the two London clubs also involved in a Premier League title race at the time.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte had left Hazard on the bench, alongside striker Diego Costa, but the Belgian came on to score and set up Nemanja Matic for the winning goals.

Willian, given the nod ahead of Hazard, had scored twice in the first half but those goals were cancelled out by Tottenham duo Harry Kane and Dele Alli.

Chelsea went on to lose 2-1 to Arsenal in the final after Victor Moses was shown a red card.

Arsenal 2-1 Manchester City, 23 April 2017

Monreal brings Arsenal level against Man City

Manchester City took the lead through Sergio Aguero, when he raced clear of Nacho Monreal in the 62nd minute, but Arsenal were soon level - Monreal making amends with an equaliser 11 minutes later.

City did everything they could to regain their lead - a goal was wrongly ruled out in the first half when Leroy Sane's cross was adjudged to have gone out - before Yaya Toure and Fernandinho hit the woodwork after the break.

Alexis Sanchez scrambled a winner over the line in extra-time to send Arsenal through to another final and under-pressure boss Arsene Wenger went on to lift a record seventh FA Cup.

Man City manager Pep Guardiola ended the season without a trophy for the first time in his coaching career.

Everton 1-2 Manchester United, 23 April 2016

Martial wins it late for Man Utd

Anthony Martial's injury-time winner sent Manchester United into the final with victory over Everton, after goalkeeper David de Gea had saved Romelu Lukaku's second-half penalty.

In an enthralling tie, former Everton midfielder Marouane Fellaini put United ahead from close range before Lukaku missed the opportunity to equalise.

Chris Smalling's own goal gave Everton fans hope after they had jeered their team off at half-time but Martial dealt the final blow in the 93rd minute.

Aston Villa 2-1 Liverpool, 19 April 2015

FA Cup: Christian Benteke levels scores for Aston Villa in semi-final

With Steven Gerrard's Liverpool career coming to an end, there was one last chance to lift some more silverware as they headed into 2015's semi-final against Aston Villa as favourites to reach the final.

But Brendan Rodgers' side were disappointing and Villa capitalised at Wembley, coming from behind to reach their first FA Cup final since 2000.

Philippe Coutinho gave Liverpool the lead, before Christian Benteke equalised in the first half and Fabian Delph gave Villa the winner nine minutes after the break.

There was late pressure from Liverpool - Kieran Richardson cleared Gerrard's effort off the line and Mario Balotelli had a goal ruled offside - but Villa held on.