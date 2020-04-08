Kilmarnock: Scottish Premiership club furlough players and coaching staff

Kilmarnock are to furlough the majority of employees - including players and coaching staff - until the end of May.

The club will supplement wages of those on the job retention scheme, which pays 80% of salaries up to £2,500 per month, so that no one's income is reduced.

Manager Alex Dyer and head of football operations James Fowler are among "a small number of employees" who will continue to work from home.

The measures have been taken to ensure the club's "long-term sustainability".

Kilmarnock owner Billy Bowie added: "We have taken the time to properly assess the situation, including detailed discussions with PFA Scotland, and have made every effort to ensure that we do the right thing by our players as well as our loyal staff."

More to follow.