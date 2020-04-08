Rangers want SPFL financial support instead of league declaration

Rangers managing director Stewart Robertson is on the SPFL board

Rangers insist the SPFL should release prize money now rather than "railroad" rule changes, and say relegating clubs by a vote would be "abhorrent".

The SPFL is to ballot all 42 clubs on ending the lower league season, with a decision on the Premiership on hold.

Rangers managing director Stewart Robertson is part of the nine-strong SPFL board who made the recommendation.

But the Ibrox club say they will oppose "in the strongest possible terms" any attempt to end the season.

And they will also propose a members resolution to enable prize money to be distributed to clubs struggling for revenue.

"Any attempts to railroad changes to existing rules, or run roughshod over corporate governance, will be opposed in the strongest possible terms," a Rangers statement read.

The 42 member clubs have until 17:00 BST on Friday to vote and, should 75% in each tier support the proposal, Dundee United, Raith Rovers and Cove Rangers would be promoted, with Partick Thistle and Stranraer relegated.

A decision on the Premiership has been delayed until at least 23 April. However, that that would also be decided on points won per match "if the SPFL board determines" the games cannot be played.

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster said that the position regarding the top flight "remains particularly complicated".

Leaders Celtic are 13 points ahead of Rangers at the top having played a game more, while Hearts are four adrift at the bottom, with most teams having eight games still to play.

"For the avoidance of doubt, Rangers firmly believe the season is only complete when all 38 games have been played to a finish," the Ibrox statement added.

The SPFL has said that, should the plans be approved, it will consult with clubs in April and May about reconfiguring the leagues for next season.

Rangers say such solutions "must be afforded time" and that "forcing through change" could have "severe consequences".

"Scottish football must work together for the common good of every club, their staff and supporters," they added. "We must allow decisions to be made in a rational, fair and balanced manner."