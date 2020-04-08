Hearts: Ann Budge says club will not vote for SPFL plan

Media playback is not supported on this device 'You wouldn't award Usain Bolt the gold medal after 75m'

Hearts will not be voting in favour of the SFPL's proposals to end the season, with chairman Ann Budge saying it is "a time for pragmatism, not rules".

The Tynecastle club were four points adrift in the Scottish Premiership when the season was halted.

And, while there will be no decision on the top flight until at least 23 April, Hearts will be relegated should clubs agree with a plan to end the season.

Budge says this has caused "apparent disarray" and needs revision.

