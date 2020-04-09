SPFL's European places next season not at risk if lower leagues end early

Rangers have yet to play the second leg of this season's Europa League last-16 tie with Bayer Leverkusen

Scottish football should not lose European places next season should SPFL teams vote to conclude the lower-league campaigns early.

Uefa had warned member nations last week that they may forfeit Champions League and Europa League spots if they halt their seasons prematurely.

All 42 SPFL clubs have until 5pm on Friday to vote on an early declaration.

However, European football's governing body says its stance only applies to the top flight.

"The joint position of UEFA, ECA and European Leagues concerns only the top domestic professional leagues and we hope they can all come to completion," said a Uefa spokesperson.

As it stands, Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic are in line for a Champions League place, with Rangers and Motherwell occupying Europa League spots.

The third Europa League berth was to come from the Scottish Cup, which had reached the semi-final stage before football was suspended indefinitely last month.