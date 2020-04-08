Transfer rumours: Coutinho, Rodriguez, Grealish, Hart, Anderson, Willian

Chelsea are in talks to sign Barcelona and Brazil midfielder Philippe Coutinho. The 27-year-old former Liverpool player is currently on loan at Bayern Munich. (Sport)

Manchester United and Napoli want Real Madrid's Colombia forward James Rodriguez, 28. (AS, in Spanish)

Aston Villa's English playmaker Jack Grealish, 24, remains among Manchester United's main transfer targets. (Evening Standard)

Five things you might have missed Here's our daily digest

Barcelona have turned down the chance to sign Chelsea and Brazil forward Willian, despite the 31-year-old being available on a free transfer at the end of the season. (Sport)

However, Chelsea have opened talks with defender Antonio Rudiger. The Blues are keen for the German, 27, to sign a deal until at least 2023. (Sky Sports)

Napoli are interested in West Ham's Brazil winger Felipe Anderson, 26. (Corriere dello Sport, in Italian)

Besiktas are considering signing Burnley's former England goalkeeper Joe Hart, 32, as a replacement for 26-year-old German Loris Karius, who is on loan from Liverpool.(Fanatik, in Turkish)

Brighton are close to signing Sydney FC's Australia Under-17 midfielder Cameron Peupion, 17. (Sydney Morning Herald)

Defender Diego Carlos says he is happy at Sevilla despite interest from Liverpool. The 27-year-old Brazilian has a £64m release clause in his contract. (Estadio Deportivo, in Spanish)

Liverpool and Senegal forward Sadio Mane, 27, says he considered joining Manchester United before moving to Anfield. (Times, subscription required)