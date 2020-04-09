SPFL: Falkirk chairman believes clubs will reject move to end season early

Falkirk currently sit a point behind League One leaders Raith Rovers

Falkirk chairman Gary Deans believes clubs will vote against a proposal to end the Scottish Championship, League One and League Two seasons.

SPFL clubs have until 1700 BST on Friday to vote on the issue, with Deans suggesting the resolution appears "rushed" and in need of further review.

Falkirk are second in League One, a point behind Raith Rovers.

"Our position is that we can't vote for it in its current state," Deans told BBC Scotland.

"It's a complex voting structure and a lot of clubs have got to vote for this. It doesn't take too many to stop it and I think there's quite a lot of heat around, so I'm not sure it'll go through."

For the resolution to pass, nine Premiership clubs, eight Championship, and 15 in Leagues One and Two combined need to vote in favour.

Should the clubs vote to accept the proposals, Dundee United, Raith Rovers and Cove Rangers would be promoted from their respective divisions, with Partick Thistle and Stranraer relegated.

A decision over the outcome of the Premiership will be delayed until after Uefa's executive meeting on 23 April.

"There's a concern, and this has been echoed by clubs that I've spoken to, that this is all a bit rushed," said Deans.

"We thought we had a great chance to win the league. As a fan, I was looking forward to our captain lifting the trophy."

"My question to the SPFL is: 'why are we reaching a decision so quickly, whilst we don't have to reach a decision for the Premiership until later?'"

Deans believes that revamping the Scottish pyramid is the best way forward, adding: "The view of the Falkirk board and Falkirk fans is that league reconstruction is essential.

"My understanding is that contractual arrangements for broadcasting deals and so on mean that it's difficult, if not impossible, to extend the season into autumn.

"So, there's a clarity required for this season and it has to come quite quickly. I understand supporters' frustrations but I think it is practically impossible to conclude the season as it stands."