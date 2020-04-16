Vote for which classic match you watch on Football Focus

Choose which classic Premier League match highlights are shown on Football Focus

BBC Football Focus is giving you another chance to choose which classic Premier League match highlights are aired on the show.

Viewers can vote between Arsenal’s thrilling 4-3 win over Leicester in 2017 or Manchester United fighting back from two goals down to win 3-2 at Aston Villa in 2012.

Both options are from games involving teams who would have faced each other this weekend.

Watch Football Focus on Saturday, 19 April at 12:00 BST on BBC One to find out the winner.

The vote closes at 20:00 on Thursday.

Olivier Giroud scored 73 Premier League goals for Arsenal in 180 appearances

Arsenal 4-3 Leicester (11 August, 2017)

If there was a blueprint for starting a season in an enthralling fashion, the first ever Friday night Premier League opener would definitely work.

Alexandre Lacazette’s goal for the hosts after 94 seconds set the tone with Shinji Okazaki levelling two minutes later.

From there, Jamie Vardy twice put the visitors in front before an inspired substitution involving Aaron Ramsey and Olivier Giroud swung the contest back in the home side's favour at a euphoric Emirates Stadium.

France forward Giroud, who headed the winner, went on to score just three more league goals for Arsenal before moving to Chelsea.

United's win at Aston Villa was the eighth time they had come from behind to win during the 2012-13 season

Aston Villa 2-3 Manchester United (10 November, 2012)

There was a time when Manchester United had the capacity to seemingly recover hopeless positions, particularly during Sir Alex Ferguson’s days as manager.

And this encounter during the club’s last title-winning season and in Ferguson’s final year in charge proved another example.

United found themselves 2-0 behind after 50 minutes, with Aston Villa's Andreas Weimann striking either side of half-time only for substitute Javier Hernandez to spark a recovery.

Sandwiched by a Ron Vlaar own goal, the Mexican scored twice to complete a remarkable turnaround.