Livingston to vote for SPFL resolution on Friday

Premiership club Livingston say they want to end the season to provide clarity and secure their future

Livingston say they "fully support" the SPFL's resolution to end the lower league season now.

The league is to ballot all 42 clubs on ending the Championship, as well as Leagues One and Two, with a decision on the Premiership on hold.

Rangers, Hearts and Partick Thistle are among those against, with the deadline 1700 GMT on Friday.

Livingston, who are fifth in the Premiership, say prize money is "fundamental" to stay in business.

Having initially supported finishing the season at a later date, the club say they now think this is "difficult to achieve", taking into account the coronavirus pandemic along with financial and contractual agreements.

They cited the need for next season's television deal with Sky Sports to start on a required date, and that the uncertainty is "detrimental" to future income including sponsorships and season ticket sales.

The club statement added: "This has been an extremely tough decision to come to as we as a football club would have loved the opportunity to finish the season and push for a European spot, which was potentially worth huge amounts of revenue.

"In our opinion, there is no viable space to finish the current season and we feel with over 75% of the games completed, an average points per game system is the best of all options, in which no option is great.

"Unfortunately, it is impossible to find a neutral ground which suits everyone."

The resolution requires 10 of the 12 top flight clubs, eight of 10 in the Championship, and 15 of the 20 clubs in Leagues One and Two combined to pass.

Championship club Ayr United have also publicly stated their intention to vote for the resolution.