Transfer rumours: Messi, Grealish, Mbappe, Pedro, Coutinho

Barcelona and Argentina forward Lionel Messi, 32, has denied reports linking him with a move to Inter Milan in a post on social media. (Instagram)

Everton believe that the prospect of working under manager Carlo Ancelotti can persuade Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish, 24, to sign for them this summer. (Football Insider)

Former Chelsea defender Frank Leboeuf has warned current manager Frank Lampard against attempting to sign Brazil midfielder Philippe Coutinho, 27, from Barcelona. (ESPN)

Meanwhile, Roma have offered Chelsea midfielder Pedro, 32, the chance to join the Serie A club, with the Spaniard out of contract at Stamford Bridge this summer. (Mirror)

Manchester City and Portugal full-back Joao Cancelo, 25, is wanted by Barcelona in a deal seeing his defensive compatriot Nelson Semedo, 26, going the other way. (Telegraph, subscription required)

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says he is planning "two or three different scenarios" when it comes to this summer's transfer window. (Sky Sports)

Former Barcelona forward Rivaldo, 47, has tipped Paris St-Germain's21-year-old France forward Kylian Mbappe to join Real Madrid at the end of this season. (Betfair)

Arsenal and Manchester United are both in the race to sign Bayern Munich's 25-year-old French midfielder Corentin Tolisso. (Foot Mercato, in French)

Former Nigeria goalkeeper Dosu Joseph says compatriot and striker Odion Ighalo, 30, has done enough to secure a permanent move to Manchester United from Shanghai Shenhua - from where he is on loan. (Goal.com)

Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz, 21, wants to stay in Germany and join Bayern Munich once the transfer window opens. (Sky Germany)