Scottish Gossip: SPFL, Dundee, Rangers, Hearts, Hibs, Celtic

The SPFL resolution to end the lower leagues has only a 50-50 chance of being passed, and could be decided by a small number of undeclared clubs such as Aberdeen, Hibs and Inverness Caley Thistle. (Daily Record)

Dundee could table an alternative proposal that would see the titles decided in all four divisions but no promotion or relegation, meaning rivals Dundee United are denied a Premiership place. (Sun)

Rangers are still waiting for a response from the SPFL, who have a board meeting at 9.30am on Friday, over the club's alternative proposal which would see prize money handed out early with no leagues being declared. (Sun)

Ralph Topping, the former SPFL chief executive, believes the 42 member clubs will "do the right thing" and reach a consensus for the good of Scottish football. (Scotsman)

Hearts chair Ann Budge says the club "will survive", even if relegated from the Premiership this season. (Scotsman)

Hibs chief executive Leeann Dempster says Scottish football must challenge Uefa if they threaten to block Premiership clubs from European competition. (Glasgow Times)

Celtic have joined the race to sign 15-year-old Ross County striker James Graham, who is a also a target for Manchester United and Wolves. (Sun)