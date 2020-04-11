Download Sportscene & Hampden virtual zoom backgrounds

It is an app that has become a new family member to many households across the country.

But now Zoom can transport you to the Sportscene couch or the home of Steve Clarke's Scotland.

BBC Scotland has created virtual backgrounds which you can apply to your Zoom calls that will instantly place you at the set of Scottish football's flagship highlights programme or the Hampden terraces.

Simply click on the link underneath the picture you want and download it to your device.

Sportscene set background

Sportscene logo background

Hampden background

How to install a virtual background

When you sign in to your account go to Account Settings. Then go to Virtual Background on the Meeting tab to make sure the feature is turned on.

Once you have done that, click your profile picture in the Zoom app and press the settings button. When there, navigate to the Virtual Background tab, and select the picture you have downloaded to your device.

To check your system has the right system requirements, please visit the Zoom virtual backgrounds help page.