Coronavirus: FAI extends football suspension in Republic of Ireland until 5 May

The FAI made the announcement on Friday

The suspension of all football activities in the Republic of Ireland due to the coronavirus crisis has been extended until 5 May.

The Football Association of Ireland made the announcement following directives from the Irish government.

The FAI said the decision to extend the cessation order was taken in the best interests of players, coaches, volunteers, supporters and staff.

"This decision will be monitored on an ongoing basis," an FAI statement said.

"The FAI is in communication with the Department of Health and Uefa on COVID-19 and will continue to follow all government guidelines.

"The Association advises all members, volunteers and stakeholders to respect the HSE guidelines on social distancing during this pandemic. We also appeal to everyone involved with Irish football to stay at home over the Easter weekend."

The statement added: "The Association remains committed to a June return to action for the SSE Airtricity League and Women's National League.

"Regular meetings are ongoing with representatives from the National League Executive Committee and the Professional Footballer's Association of Ireland to help our clubs and players through this difficult time."