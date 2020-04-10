Norwich sign Luxembourg forward Danel Sinani

Sinani has played in the Europa League with his current club

Norwich City have agreed to sign Luxembourg forward Danel Sinani from F91 Dudelange on a three-year contract.

The Premier League's bottom club said Sinani, 23, would join before the start of the 2020-21 season.

"He’s a young player full of potential," said Norwich head coach Daniel Farke.

"Luxembourg is a completely different level so we will need to give him some time, but he has proven he can deliver in the Europa League," added Farke.

"He also has great ability in terms of end product, scoring many goals and delivering many assists."

Norwich are six points from safety with nine games remaining of the current season, which is suspended indefinitely because of the coronavirus pandemic

Born in Serbia, Sinani started his senior playing career at Racing FC Union Luxembourg in 2014, before joining his current club in 2017.

Sinani has Europa League experience with F91 Dudelange, the 15-time champions of Luxembourg, and has scored 14 goals in 16 league games for his club this season.

Norwich have not revealed whether there is a fee involved for Sinani.