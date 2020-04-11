Scottish Gossip: SPFL, Dundee, Rangers, Hearts, Gerrard

SPFL chiefs are hopeful Dundee can be talked into changing their opposition to the current league proposal and cast the crucial deciding vote in favour (Daily Record).

Former Rangers striker Kris Boyd says the SPFL isn't considering sporting integrity as part of their plans to curtail the season (Scottish Sun).

Ayr United chairman Lachlan Cameron says "multiple clubs will go to the wall" unless Scottish football makes a decision on the fate of the season soon (Daily Record).

Hearts and Rangers say they voted against the proposals, but the league have so far only recorded one vote against from the Premiership (Scottish Sun).

Former Rangers striker Billy Dodds has warned Steven Gerrard that he can't expect to retain his position as Rangers manager unless he lands a trophy in the near future (Herald- subscription may be required).