Rangers claim to have evidence of 'serious concerns' over SPFL's handling of vote

Rangers interim chairman Douglas Park and SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster

Rangers have called for an independent investigation of the SPFL's handing of the members ballot - and the suspension of chief executive Neil Doncaster and legal adviser Rod McKenzie.

The club say a whistleblower has given them evidence that raises "serious concerns" over the voting process.

Rangers claim Doncaster tried to "silence" their attempts to discuss these grievances.

"Rangers will not be bullied into silence," the club's statement said.

"The voting debacle and the evidence we possess raise serious questions concerning the corporate governance of the SPFL."

The outcome of the SPFL's resolution on ending the lower-league season rests on Championship side Dundee, who have yet to vote.

If passed, the motion would also lead to the Premiership being declared on the same points-per-game basis if the SPFL board determines the remaining games can't be played.

Rangers' counter proposal - whereby prize money would be released now with no leagues declared - was rejected as "ineffective" by the SPFL.

Rangers' interim chairman Douglas Park said: "The lack of leadership and responsibility from the SPFL as a members' organisation has shocked me. Crucial decisions are being made on the issues of promotion and relegation behind closed doors and without proper time for consideration or debate.

"As a member club, we are disturbed by the evidence that has been presented and feel there is no choice but to call for an independent investigation into this entire matter.

"All we ask for is equality and respect. In the past few days, we have become alarmed at a seeming lack of even-handedness and fair play from the SPFL. This is surely unacceptable and, if substantiated, must be remedied.

"Other member clubs, who have seen the evidence we hold, share our concerns. We call for the suspension of the SPFL's chief executive Neil Doncaster and its legal adviser Rod McKenzie while an independent investigation is conducted."

BBC Scotland has contacted the SPFL for a response.

More to follow.