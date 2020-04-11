Coronavirus: Sheffield United furlough some staff

Sheffield United were seventh in the Premier League before the season was suspended because of coronavirus

Sheffield United have furloughed some permanent and casual staff but will continue to pay them in full.

The club said that the decision affected those members of staff "who are unable to perform their regular duties".

These are predominantly casual employees but include a small number of permanent staff, the Blades said.

"The club confirms that permanent and casual staff will continue to be paid in full," a statement said.

"Sheffield United Football Club has informed its staff of the decision to furlough some employees."

Furloughed staff members "have been given the green light to sign up for the NHS volunteering scheme or similar initiatives in lieu of regular employment at Bramall Lane or other club sites," the club added.

The Blades are not currently using the government's job retention scheme (JRS) where workers can claim 80% of their wages up to £2,500 a month.

Tottenham, Newcastle, Bournemouth and Norwich are other top-flight sides who have put non-playing staff on furlough, although those clubs are using the JRS.

West Ham and Southampton have announced that their players will defer part of their wages during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Blades, who were pushing for Champions League qualification before the coronavirus halted the footballing calendar, have not ruled out using the job retention scheme in the future.

"Senior officials at the club are aware of the Government's Job Retention Scheme. At a later date, after the full financial impact of the situation can be more accurately quantified, the club will assess whether or not to participate in the JRS," a club statement said.