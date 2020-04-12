Peter Bonetti: Former Chelsea and England goalkeeper dies aged 78

Former Chelsea and England goalkeeper Peter Bonetti has died aged 78 after a long illness.

Bonetti was described by Chelsea as a "goalkeeping superstar of the 1960s and 1970s" and "one of our indisputably all-time great players".

He was part of England's 1966 World Cup-winning squad but was unused throughout the tournament.

Bonetti made seven England appearances and featured in the 1970 World Cup quarter-final defeat by West Germany.

More to follow.