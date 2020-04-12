Hearts say SPFL tried to 'unduly influence outcome of vote'

The SPFL tried to "unduly influence the outcome of the vote" by insisting their resolution had to be passed in order to release funds to clubs, says Hearts chair Ann Budge.

And Budge confirmed that Hearts will propose league construction to ensure "no club is financially penalised".

Hearts backed Rangers' counter plan by submitting an identical proposal, which Budge claims was held up by the league.

She says it is "hugely disappointing" the matter was not properly addressed.

"If the SPFL genuinely wanted to work with member clubs to find a solution to the matter of releasing funds they could and should have reverted both more timeously and more helpfully," Budge added.

The SPFL's proposal to end the lower-league season, and subsequently the Scottish Premiership, hinges on Dundee who have yet to vote.

If passed, it would see Hearts relegated from the top flight and Budge estimates it would cost the club "£2.5m-£3m in lost income next year".

Rangers say their plan related to an advance loan of final placings prize money from the SPFL, with no leagues declared.

Budge revealed the notes accompanying the SFPL's resolution included six options for how to decide the season, but was heavily weighted in favour of their own plan. She argues this was an attempt "to unduly influence the members' decision making process".

"Clearly, this is a subjective judgement," Budge said. "It suggests that the board has made a decision and simply wish now to convince the members to accept that decision.

"This is not, in my view, how you honour the principle that it is up to the members to decide how to ensure the fairest approach is taken."