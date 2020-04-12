Dundee attempted to vote says SPFL

Dundee managing director John Nelms signed a voting slip, which the SPFL says the club tried to submit, then retracted

Dundee attempted to submit a voting slip on the resolution to end the lower leagues, but later emailed the SPFL to say it should not be considered cast, according to the league.

A slip signed by the club's managing director John Nelms has been seen, but the league had said it never arrived.

And in a letter to clubs SPFL chairman Murdoch MacLennan said in discussions with Dundee, the club's "unequivocal" view was they had not yet voted.

They have 28 days to cast their ballot.

MacLennan says the league want to correct "misinformation" which is "damaging" to Scottish football.

He said: "It has been suggested that all Ladbrokes Championship club votes were cast on Friday night.

"One Ladbrokes Championship club attempted to submit a voting slip, which did not reach the SPFL until late that evening. Earlier, at 6pm on Friday, that club had confirmed in writing to the SPFL that any attempted vote from that club should not be considered as cast.

"We have had a number of conversations with the chairman of that club over the weekend, in which he reiterated that his club had not yet voted on the SPFL resolution."

The SPFL also reiterated its call to Rangers to produce the evidence they claim throws into question the league body's handling of the ballot.

The Ibrox club want SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster and legal adviser Rod McKenzie removed while a probe is held.

Mr MacLennan says he wrote to Rangers interim chairman Douglas Park asking for proof of their allegations but has not yet received a reply.

He added: "It is difficult to understand why Mr Park should not wish to share this alleged material with me.

"I am entirely satisfied, based on all the information at my disposal, that the SPFL and its executives and legal advisers have acted wholly properly at every stage in this process."

The league has reiterated its position that prize money cannot be distributed without final placing being confirmed, which some clubs dispute.

Rangers, backed by Hearts and Inverness Caledonian Thistle, tabled their own resolution asking for funds to be forwarded to all clubs but without declaring the leagues. However, that was dismissed as "ineffective" on Friday by the SPFL board.

That led to a rebuke from the club, who said they "sought assistance from the SPFL executive on several occasions" before submitting their proposal.

But the league disputes this and criticised Rangers managing director Stewart Robertson, who sits on the board.

"The SPFL board spent around an hour discussing in great detail the resolution requisitioned by Rangers," MacLennan said.

"Only then did the board, based on clear and unequivocal advice from a QC, determine that the resolution was not effective.

"The Rangers director on the board confirmed that he was content with the time given over to that discussion. He was also offered the opportunity of the SPFL's legal counsel Rod McKenzie working with Rangers' company secretary on a resolution that might be effective.

"To date, no further requisition has come forward from Rangers or from any other SPFL member."