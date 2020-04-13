Jade Moore: Marta and humidity offer England star fresh challenge at Orlando Pride

Jade Moore was part of the England side beaten by the United States in last summer's World Cup semi-finals

England's Jade Moore says testing herself in Florida's humid weather and playing with Brazil legend Marta were among the pull factors behind her move to Orlando Pride.

Six-time Fifa World Player of the Year Marta and USA striker Alex Morgan are among Orlando's stars.

Moore, 29, left Reading on 1 April after 15 years in England's leagues.

"I feel like I've been in the WSL so long now it's not scratching that itch for me anymore," Moore told BBC Sport.

"I wanted a fresh challenge. What that league brings is travel, heat, humidity, elevation - it's going to be so far away from what I've experienced.

"I'm the most 'English player' I think there is. I love to play in the rain, wet. I'd take wind over sun.

"But at key tournaments, weather is one of those things that zaps your energy, and it'll be quite nice to test myself in probably the worst place for heat and humidity going."

Orlando's squad is full of international stars, with Marta joined by five World Cup winners from the USA: Ashlyn Harris, Ali Krieger, Sydney Leroux, Emily Sonnett and Morgan.

"That's definitely another pull, going there, going to Orlando, choosing to go and play with those players," central midfielder Moore added.

"You're training with the best players, day in, day out. I'm looking forward to learning. No matter what age you are, you can always learn new things.

"That's another inviting thing for me, hopefully sharing my experiences and them sharing theirs with me.

"Marta seems a character already, so I'm really looking forward to getting to know her and playing with her. Hopefully what I can bring to the table will help her deliver her strengths as well."

The move also sees Moore reunite with the Pride's English head coach, the former Birmingham City boss Marc Skinner.

Moore, who had started all 14 of fifth-placed Reading's Women's Super League games this term, joined the Berkshire club after the financial collapse of her former club Notts County in 2017.

She previously spent five campaigns at Birmingham City - helping them lift the 2012 FA Cup - after spells at Leeds United, Lincoln City and Doncaster Rovers Belles.

She does not yet know when she will make her debut in America's NWSL, with the start of the season indefinitely suspended amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"I'm none the wiser than you right now. Who knows," Moore continued. "On 11 May pre-season is meant to start back up again, so hopefully I get out there for then, but if I don't, I'll still be trying to keep myself in the best condition.

"It's actually allowed me to have some downtime. Fingers crossed, it's actually done me a favour in the long run, to have that downtime and then ramp up the training again."

The virus has seen the Olympic Games and the Women's Euros delayed, but Moore is hopeful that the wait will not impact on her selection chances.

"Everyone's a year older. Then the Euros, people are two years older. That plays a massive part when it comes to selection," she continued.

"Come the home Euros now, I'll be 31 going on 32. That could potentially be a completely different question with the management. Who knows. Hopefully age doesn't play a factor. We'll see what happens.

"With Japan being hot and humid, another year playing in those conditions will help. I just have to keep motivated and injury free, and hope all the stars align."

Jade Moore was speaking to BBC Sport's Jo Currie.