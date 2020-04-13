Tottenham Hotspur reverse furlough decision for non-playing staff
-
- From the section Premier League
Tottenham have reversed their decision to use the government's furlough scheme for some non-playing staff during the coronavirus crisis following criticism from supporters.
On 31 March, the club announced 550 employees would take a 20% pay cut in an attempt "to protect jobs".
But on Monday, a Spurs statement said non-playing staff will receive "100% of their pay for April and May".
Only board members will now take salary reductions, the statement added.
More to follow.