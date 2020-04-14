Sportscene Classics: Celtic derby win & QoS semi-final joy

Henrik Larsson scored twice in Celtic's 5-1 win

Sportscene Football Classics returns this weekend with two more matches.

On Friday, you can watch highlights of Celtic's 5-1 league win over Rangers from 1998 - that's from 19:00 BST on BBC Scotland and the BBC Sport website.

That's followed by Ballistic: Super Caley's Big Night - a documentary on Inverness Caledonian Thistle's Scottish Cup win over Celtic in 2000.

On Sunday, Queen of the South fans can relive their 4-3 Scottish Cup semi-final win over Aberdeen from 2008.

That will be on BBC Scotland and the BBC Sport website from 19:15.

More matches will follow over the next few weeks and we'll let you know as soon as they're confirmed.