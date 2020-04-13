Kelty Hearts named champions as Lowland League called early

Kelty Hearts won the league with a 2.72 average points radio to Bonnyrigg's 2.58

The Scottish Lowland League have finished their season early, naming Kelty Hearts as champions.

A board meeting on Monday also decided that no relegation will take place at the foot of the table for Vale of Leithen.

The motion, based on average points per game, follows the Highland League's call to name Brora Rangers champions.

Barry Ferguson's Kelty were six points clear of Bonnyrigg Rose, but had played a game more.

"We are aware of the implications for our fellow pyramid leagues, the EoSFL and SoSFL, and will announce contingency plans to cover this in due course," added a statement.

In normal circumstances, the winners of the Highland and Lowland Leagues would play off for a chance to face the side that finished bottom of Scottish League Two.

As of yet, no decision has been made by the SPFL for the four senior leagues.