Dundee's 'no' vote should stand, say Partick Thistle

John Nelms is managing director of Dundee, whose vote could decide the SPFL's resolution

Partick Thistle say they have received legal advice that Dundee's retracted vote "must stand", meaning the SPFL's resolution on ending the lower-league season fails.

And Thistle claim the SPFL failed to "provide sufficient information" for clubs to make an informed vote.

The proposal's outcome rests on Dundee, who voted no then asked for it not be considered, according to the SPFL.

If it is passed, Thistle face relegation from the second tier.

It would also allow the SPFL to end the Scottish Premiership season at a later date on the same points-per-game basis.

Despite the requested deadline of 1700 on Friday, Scottish football remains in limbo, a situation that has "dismayed" Thistle.

"The original vote by Dundee was cast in line with the SPFL's own rules and must stand, meaning that the resolution falls," the club's statement said.

The Firhill outfit, bottom of the Scottish Championship, argue that the SPFL's resolution was not fit for purpose because it stated the only way to release funds to clubs was by declaring the season over.

"However, as it now transpires, there was a vehicle to release monies in the shape of loans, quite apart from the possibility of changes being made to the SPFL articles to allow the payments normally made at the end of the season to be made now," Thistle added.

"We would urge the SPFL to move immediately to approve loans to clubs against the monies owed to them at the season end, based on their current position in the league."